Man identified in Friday Night homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Steven Dwayne Mayes of Lexington as the victim.

Lexington police say they responded to a call around 11:20 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Octavian Way for a gunshot victim. The police department says the shooting happened on Accord Drive.

Mayes was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.