Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm.

According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento.

Detectives are working to determine a cause, but say early indications suggest a faulty portable heater. No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.