Man identified in deadly car wreck

Fayette County Coroner says Robert Walker, 80, died Friday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified.

The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash.

According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich Pike.

The coroner says Walker’s death is being investigated as an accident.