Man hospitalized after Thursday morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after a house fire.

The Lexington Fire Department says around 3:45 a.m., they received reports of smoke coming from a home on the 100 block of W Seventh Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire in the home.

The home’s lone occupant had to be transported to UK hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames without any issues.

It’s unknown at this time what may have caused the fire.