Man hospitalized after shooting on Highlawn Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was hospitalized Monday night after a shooting on Highlawn Avenue in Lexington.

Lexington police responded to the 1400 block of Highlawn Avenue around 8:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting with a victim.

Once there, officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified at this time.