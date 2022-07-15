Man hit by train in Lexington was knocked unconscious beforehand

Happened Friday around 9 a.m. at N. Broadway and W. Loudon on train tracks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man hit by a train Friday morning was unconscious when it happened. According to Lexington police, the incident took place just after 9 a.m. Friday at N. Broadway and W. Loudon on the railroad overpass.

Police say it appears the man was assaulted and then knocked unconscious before he was left on the train tracks and eventually hit by a train.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

ABC 36 reached out to RJ Corman Railroad Police which is assisting in the investigation but would not provide further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.