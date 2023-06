Man hit by semi-truck and car on I-75

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ)

A crash occurred at 4:55 a.m. involving a semi-truck, a car and a pedestrian on I-75 near mile marker 110.

Officials say the pedestrian was hit by the semi-truck and the car; he has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear the reason the man was crossing the road or how the crash happened.

The incident caused heavy traffic this morning along I-75.