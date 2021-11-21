Man held on $1 million bond for alleged interstate shootings

Three different cars shot on I-65, one person injured

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 51-year-old Louisville man is being held on $1 million cash bond for allegedly shooting at three different cars on I-65 Saturday.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Louis Hooper Jr. was arrested after drivers in the three cars were able to provide a vehicle description and tag number. The car was stopped on I-65 near mile marker 84.

Hooper is charged with five counts of attempted murder and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Troopers said they received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Interstate 65 near the 58 mile marker. The caller reported her vehicle had been shot by a person in a separate vehicle on I-65. The caller was able to give a vehicle description, registration plate information as well as a description of the operator of the vehicle. A second 911 call was received from another motorist who advised his vehicle had also been shot and a passenger in his vehicle had been struck. The second caller was able to provide the same description of the vehicle and operator. A third vehicle was later discovered to have been shot in the incident, troopers said in a statement.

The information led to Hooper’s traffic stop and arrest.

Hooper was lodged in the Hart County Jail and faces an initial court appearance Monday morning.

The victim was transported to Baptist Health Hardin for non life threatening injuries. No connection between the victims and Hooper has been discovered. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Robert Hartley.