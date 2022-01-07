Man gets 10 years for drug trafficking that resulted in death

One of trafficking charges was a second offense

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Nelson County man is sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a drug-trafficking-related death.

Robert Girdley, of Coxs Creek, must serve 50 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron whose office helped prosecute the case.

According to an in investigation by the Bardstown Police Department, on March 15, 2020, Girdley sold cocaine and heroin to an individual who died after using the drugs.

On Jan. 6, Girdley pleaded guilty in Nelson County Circuit Court to one count of reckless homicide, a Class D Felony; one count of trafficking in heroin, a Class C Felony; and one count of second-degree trafficking in controlled substances in the first degree, a Class C Felony.

Judge Charles Simms sentenced Girdley to 10 years in state prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he has completed 50 percent of his sentence, Cameron said.

The Bardstown Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant Attorney General Tim Cocanougher prosecuted the case.