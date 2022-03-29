Man found shot outside apartment complex in Lexington

Lexington Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Kees Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say when officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Kees Road, they found a man shot outside an apartment complex.

He was rushed to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting as they search for the shooter.