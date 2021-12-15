Man found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington
Police say the 21-year old victim had non-life threatening injuries
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting after a 21-year old man was found shot in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle on Tuesday.
Investigators say the call came in around 4:26 p.m.
Police say the victim, whose name wasn’t released, suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Investigators say they’re looking for a gray or silver Toyota passenger car.