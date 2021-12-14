Man found shot on Devonia Avenue in Lexington

Police say the initial call was for a possible robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When Lexington Police responded to a call about a possible robbery Monday night, they say officers found a man shot.

The call came in around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block Devonia Avenue, according to investigators.

Police say the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

A K-9 was brought in to search the area, but didn’t find anything, according to police. They say investigators have a vague suspect description.