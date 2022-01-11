Man found shot inside duplex in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a man they say shot another man inside a duplex Monday night.

Investigators say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Radcliffe Road.

Police say the victim appeared to have non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name wasn’t released by police.

Investigators say the accused shooter was wearing all gray clothing and left in a gray car.

The search for the suspect and a motive are underway.