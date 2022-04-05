Man found shot in Lexington

The victim was found after Lexington Police officers heard multiple shots fired in the Winburn neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found shot in Lexington on Monday night and two people were quickly identified as a “person of interest” and brought in for questioning, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say around 6:30 p.m., officers heard multiple gunshots in the Winburn neighborhood. They say a short time later, a man was found shot in the neighborhood at the corner of Costigan Drive and Pennebaker Drive.

The victim’s name wasn’t released. He was taken to the hospital with what police say appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say investigators quickly identified two people of interest in connection to the shooting and brought them in for questioning. Their names were not released.