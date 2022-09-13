Man found shot in the Coolavin Apartments area in Lexington

Police say they were also called to the area for a separate report of shots fired

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Lexington police say a man was found shot Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. in the Coolavin Apartments area, in the 500 block of West Sixth Street. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say there was also a call about shots fired in the area around 7 p.m. Monday. According to police, officers found shell casings after that call, but no property damage or victims. No word at this point about whether these two incidents are related.

Police say anyone with information about either case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.