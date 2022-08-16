Man found dead in Morehead hotel room, investigation underway

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Morehead hotel room around 1 p.m. Monday.

Housekeeping was cleaning rooms and wasn’t able to enter one, according to a Facebook post from the Rowan County Coroner’s Office. Management was called and once they were able to get in the room, they found a 39-year-old man dead.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

Morehead and Roman County EMS, Morehead police and the Morehead Fire Department responded.

