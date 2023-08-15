Man found dead in home on Creek Path Lane in north Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was found dead in a home in north Lexington Tuesday morning, police say.
Around 5 a.m., Lexington police officers were sent to a home in the 3200 block of Creek Path Lane for “a shooting with a victim.”
Once at the home, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Personal Crimes Section is investigating this as a homicide.
Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.