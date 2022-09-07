Man found dead in his truck in Morehead
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck driver was found dead Tuesday evening in his truck in Morehead.
Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they hadn’t been able to make contact with a family member and was concerned about their wellbeing, according to police. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the truck driver was discovered in his truck near American Legion Way.
The coroner pronounced the 55-year-old man dead at the scene.
The man’s remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected, according to police.