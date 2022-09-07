Man found dead in his truck in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a truck driver was found dead Tuesday evening in his truck in Morehead.

Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they hadn’t been able to make contact with a family member and was concerned about their wellbeing, according to police. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the truck driver was discovered in his truck near American Legion Way.

The coroner pronounced the 55-year-old man dead at the scene.

The man’s remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected, according to police.

