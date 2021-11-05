Man found dead in downtown apartment, 33rd Lexington homicide of year

Police alerted when another man shows up at hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say Lexington has suffered its 33rd homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death in a downtown apartment behind Rupp Arena early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to call of “at least five shots fired” in the 700 block of Main Street behind Rupp at abut 2:45 a.m. That was followed moments later by a call of shots fired in the Manchester Street area, which is nearby. Officers didn’t find anything initially but minutes later, a man walked into the UK Medical Center with non-life-threatening gun shot wounds, police said.

That victim directed police to an apartment at 721 W. Main St. where they fund a man dead, according to police.

Police later confirmed the case as a homicide from gunshots.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Other details also have not been disclosed as the investigation continues.

The homicide is the 33rd of the year, one short f the record set last year. All but one have been in shootings.