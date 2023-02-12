Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning.

State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.

KSP confirmed they did find a man dead with multiple injuries. KSP says at least one of those injuries is a stab wound.

KSP says the homeowner does not know the man.

The man’s identity has not been released.

State Police say as of 8 p.m. it was still an active scene, that troopers are talking to neighbors and seeing if any cameras captured what happened.

KSP is asking anyone with any information to contact them.