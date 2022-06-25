Man found dead after barricade situation at Bryan Station Inn in Lexington

Police say the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man wanted in another state took his own life at a hotel in Lexington. According to investigators, officers found the body of the suspect Friday at the Bryan Station Inn on New Circle Road after a barricade situation.

Police say their investigation into the man began around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when an officer noticed a vehicle outside the hotel of a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio.

According to police, officers set up a perimeter in the parking lot and tried to make contact with the person in the hotel room, but there wasn’t an answer. Officers say they entered the room some time later and found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.