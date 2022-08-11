Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car.

Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register.

Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a white truck and left the scene, but when trying to evade officers on the Eastern Bypass, the suspect’s truck struck a car containing a mother and daughter.

Witnesses told the Register they saw two people taken away in an ambulance. Police added the suspect was apprehended after the crash.

The name of the suspect has yet to be released.