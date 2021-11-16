Man donates 60 duffel bags to Fayette County Schools

Tuesday, Don Pratt donated the bags to the Fayette County Board of Education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is looking to give back to schoolchildren in his community.

Tuesday, Don Pratt donated 60 brand-new Samsonite duffel bags to the Fayette County Board of Education. He says they’re meant to be distributed to kids at different Fayette County Schools.

“For years I’ve been collecting and donating luggage that is usually used. Duffel bags, backpacks and carry bags to kids in foster care. This time I’ve got so many that I’m having to distribute them when and where I can and Fayette County Schools was glad to receive them,” said Pratt.

Pratt says he got the bags from the Lexington Lions Club.

“I told them I’d find a place for them to go,” said Pratt.

Pratt says the boxes of duffel bags are the first he’s gotten from the Lexington Lions Club, but thinks he will get more to donate.

Pratt says he’s already donated three boxes to Henry Clay High School.