Man dies while in custody at Fayette Co. jail, cause of death under investigation

According to the jail, 44-year-old Christopher Lee Younger was found unresponsive in his bed by community corrections staff around 12:52 a.m. Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate in the Fayette County Detention Center has died while in custody.

Jail officials say YesCare staff members, who provide medical services at the jail, decided he need to be taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1:40 a.m.

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause and manner of his death.

The jail says an investigation is normal in the case of an in-custody death.

An internal investigation will also be conducted.

Younger was taken to jail on June 18 for an alcohol intoxication charge.