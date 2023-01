Man dies in incident at Georgetown stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 52-year-old man died in a Georgetown stamping plant incident Monday, Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says.

Fifty-two-year-old Bruno Naba, of Frankfort, died at the YS Precision Stamping plant around 2 a.m.

Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.

