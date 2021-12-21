Man dies in house fire in Georgetown, smoke detectors helped three escape

The Scott County coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Darron Wilson II

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning house fire in Georgetown claimed the life of a 33-year-old man, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.

And a smoke detector may have saved a woman and two children, according to the Georgetown Fire Department.

The fire department said the call originally came in at 1:45 a.m. as a “smoke smell” inside the home at 623 Second St. When crews arrived, the call was upgraded to a working structure fire and additional units from the city and Scott County were dispatched.

A 2 a.m., Darron Wilson II was pulled from the burning home and firefighters began resuscitation efforts, before handing care over to Scott County EMS which rushed Wilson to Georgetown Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m., according to Goble and firefighters.

Wilson most likely died from smoke inhalation, according to the coroner, but an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Coroner Goble says no foul play is suspected.

The fire department said in a release the fire started in the master bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.

A woman and two children were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and smoke detector alarms and got out of the home safely, according to the fire department release.