Man dies after shooting on Sunday night

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Lexington’s East End. Police say officers found 47-year-old Samuel Lopez shot to death last night on Race Street.

Officers say they found his body outside, after they responded to a call about a shooting, around 9:15 Sunday night. Police say the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived. Robert Hodge grew up in the East End neighborhood. He says he’s concerned about the number of reported shootings in Lexington.

“I know right now, there is a lot of them that’s unsolved. A lot of them just come from people not willing to speak,” Hodge said.

Hodge says he currently manages around 40 houses in this area, and has a lot invested in this community.

“But, my main concern is for the youth. The city wants to try to help the kids but they’re not opening up any doors, any resources for the kids to have anything to do after school. Where do they go?”

Hodge says it’s unfortunate, that the neighborhood only gets seen when something like a shooting happens. “I hate to hear anybody lose their life. If you see something, just say something,” Hodge said.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Lexington police department.