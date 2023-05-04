Man dies after shooting on Elm Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man died Wednesday evening after being shot in a home on Elm Street in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once there, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say everyone involved in the shooting has been identified.

The Fayette County coroner will release the victim’s name once his family is notified.