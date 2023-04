Man dies after shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man has died after being shot on Centre Parkway in Lexington Thursday night.

According to Lexington police, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Centre Parkway for a man who was shot. He later died from his injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Police ask if you have any information, call 859-258-3600.