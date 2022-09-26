Man dies after crashing car into tree in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead in Laurel County after crashing his car Sunday afternoon.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road when a Kia Soul apparently went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Donald J. Howard of East Bernstadt was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say it was a single vehicle crash and is under investigation.