Man dies after car accident in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A man is dead after a car crash this morning in Bell County.

The Bell County Sheriffs Office says the crash happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning.

The Sheriffs Office was called to Highway 987 in the Brownies Creek community. When deputies arrived, they found a car had left the roadway, gone over an embankment, and flipped over in a creek.

The Coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Wesley Miller of Miracle, Kentucky.

So far, no other information is available.

The sheriffs office continues to investigate.