Man dies after being struck by log truck

Man was standing beside road when struck, troopers say.

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 40-year-old Knott County man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a log truck as he stood along a road.

According to Kentucky State Police, Charles Benton, of Pippa Passes, died several hours after being airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center following the accident, which was reported to troopers at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said the incident happened on KY-899 in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County. Troopers said Benton was standing alongside KY-899 when a log truck operated by 55-year-old James Hesson, of Fisty, struck him.

At this time, no charges have been filed, troopers said. This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Detective Brandon Thomas.