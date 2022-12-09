Man dead, woman in critical condition after late night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday night off Tates Creek Road.

Lexington police say they responded to reports of a shooting on the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a man and a woman who were shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Fayette County coroner; the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is being treated for what police are calling critical injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened but say they don’t believe there’s any threat to the public. They don’t have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 36 for updates.