Man dead after shooting in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 32-year-old man has died after a shooting in Pike County on Monday.

Officers were called to a home on Caney Drive at about 6:42 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found a Flatwoods man, later identified as Ryan Hurst, who was fatally shot. Police say after an investigation, they believe Monroe Jackson, 56, and Hurst had an altercation and Jackson fatally shot Hurst.

Jackson was arrested and is lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. He’s charged with murder.