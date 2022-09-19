Man dead after shooting in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday.

Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

After an investigation, police say Ricky McQueen was arrested and charged with murder. He’s lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.