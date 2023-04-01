UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday morning crash

UPDATED STORY POSTED 4/1 AT 8:00 PM:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died due to a crash Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office says 23-year-old Greshon Higgins died due to accidental drowning.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4/1 AT 7:10 PM:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Police say they were called just before 9:20 Saturday morning to the area between New Circle Road and the Woodhill Shopping Center for a vehicle upside down in a drainage area.

When crews got to the scene, they found the vehicle partially submerged in water and a man inside.

That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

It’s unclear if his death is due to injuries or drowning, and officials say they believe the accident did not involve any other vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.