Man dead, 11-year-old injured after ATV crash in Laurel Co.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is dead and an 11-year-old is injured after an ATV crash in Laurel County on Sunday.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an ATV driver who had lost control of the vehicle along Jim Garland Road around 12:40 a.m.

The ATV hit a fence and tree, causing it to flip on its side, ejecting both the driver, a 52-year-old man, and a passenger, an 11-year-old boy.

Jeffrey Smith, of London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.