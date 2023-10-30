Man dead, 11-year-old injured after ATV crash in Laurel Co.
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is dead and an 11-year-old is injured after an ATV crash in Laurel County on Sunday.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an ATV driver who had lost control of the vehicle along Jim Garland Road around 12:40 a.m.
The ATV hit a fence and tree, causing it to flip on its side, ejecting both the driver, a 52-year-old man, and a passenger, an 11-year-old boy.
Jeffrey Smith, of London, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.