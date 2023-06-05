Man critically injured in Estill Co. shooting
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Estill County on Sunday night.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home on Furnace Junction Road around 9 p.m.
KSP says Jesse Wise, of Ravenna, and a 64-year-old man were in a physical altercation outside of the home when Wise shot the 64-year-old.
The 64-year-old was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital with critical injuries.
Wise was arrested and is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.