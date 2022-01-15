Man charged with shooting woman, child

Both able to escae, get help

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault following a shooting Friday afternoon in Carter County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Delmas Harris Jr., of Olive Hill, was arrested after shooting a woman and a juvenile after breaking into a home. Troopers received the call at about 4:30 p.m. to a home on KY 955 in Olive Hill where they say they found Harris had entered the home of Carla Roberts, brandished a firearm and began firing at Ms. Roberts and a juvenile.

Roberts was struck in the hand and shoulder and the juvenile was left leg, according to the KSP. Both were able to escape the house and hide until Harris left the area. They then walked to seek help and were taken to Olive Hill Urgent Care for treatment. Troopers found Harris and placed him under arrest without incident.

Harris was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation by Detective Lawson.