Man charged with manslaughter receives sentence of nine years and nine months

Mykel Smith admitted to fatally shooting Adrian Sturgis in 2019, he now faces ten years behind bars, but the victim's family says its not enough

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – A Lexington man accused of killing another man in 2019 has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. Mykel Smith is accused of fatally shooting Adrian Sturgis in 2019 on Race Street.

In court on Thursday, family members of Sturgis spoke out, saying that’s not nearly long enough

“Mykel, 29 years or 9 years cannot bring back Adrian. I don’t hate you, but I don’t forgive you,” says Latoya Sturgis, a family member of Adrian Sturgis.

“9 years? This is a serious crime. You take a young man’s life in broad day light in the middle of the street like a dog! He wasn’t doing drugs or hitting anybody he was coming home to pick up his clothes then the gun man walks up somewhere and shoots him in the face right here in the eye,” says Wendell Howard, Sturgis’ father.

In May, Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser count of second degree manslaughter right before he was set to stand trial for murder, admitting to killing Sturgis.

Smith’s attorney saying his client maintains he shot the victim in an act of self defense.

“None of the family was there when it happened. I think unfortunately they still have a lot of unanswered questions and maybe they think a trial would have helped with that and maybe it would’ve but maybe it wouldn’t have,” says Chris Tracy, Mykel Smith’s attorney.

Sturgis family believes the time smith will serve will never equate to the lifetime without their loved one. However, the judge told the family and the court Thursday that the maximum time Smith could face was 10 years. Smith will be eligible for parole which is based on 20% of his sentence.