Man charged with fetal homicide after woman has a miscarriage

Police say the suspect is also charged with strangulation and domestic violence assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man was arrested early Friday morning in a domestic violence case after a woman suffered a miscarriage in Lexington.

Investigators say officers were called to a local hospital for a victim of domestic violence. When officers arrived, they learned that the female victim suffered a miscarriage following an alleged domestic violence assault.

Police say 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas was arrested and charged in the case, with fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic violence assault.