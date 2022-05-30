Man charged with DUI after driving into house

Lexington Police say the incident happened around 1AM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested and charged with a DUI after driving into a house early Monday morning.

Lexington Police and the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call around 1 AM Monday morning after a car drove into a house in the 900 block of Albany Circle.

Police say the person who drove into the house was an adult man. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.

No injuries were reported and the scene has been cleared.