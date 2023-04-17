Man charged in barricade situation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is now charged after a barricade situation in Lexington.

The incident happened around 5 P.M. Sunday afternoon on Versailles Road near Day’s Motor Lodge.

Police say officers were responding to a disorder involving a potentially wanted suspect.

When they tried to arrest him, that suspect allegedly attacked one of the officers and barricaded himself in a room.

Investigators say police took him into custody a short time later on assault charges and outstanding warrants.