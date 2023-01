Man charged for fatal stabbing in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested after police say he fatally stabbed another man on Salt River Road in Anderson County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Russell Oliver fatally stabbed Chad Ritchie on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Oliver is charged with murder – domestic violence and is lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center.

No other information was immediately available.