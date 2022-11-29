Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Wilson says Stephens admitted to stealing the items and that they were in his vehicle.

Stephens is charged with violating graves.

Police say the items were returned to the family after they were recovered.