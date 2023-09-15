Man charged for 3 Lexington robberies that all occurred Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 22-year-old man is charged with three robberies that all occurred on Sunday across Lexington.
Maurice Curry is accused of three separate robberies: one on Richmond Road, one on Tates Creek Road and one on Abigail Way.
On Sunday at midnight, officers were called to Lex Liquor on Richmond Road for a robbery. Employees told police the suspect, Curry, implied he had a weapon, assaulted an employee and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
At 3:43 a.m. the same day, officers were called to the Speedway in the 2900 block of Tates Creek Road for a robbery and a hold-up alarm. Employees told police that Curry assaulted an employee during the robbery and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store.
Three hours later, at 6:16 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Abigail Way for a “personal” robbery outside a gas station. The victims told police Curry implied he had a weapon, assaulted one victim and fled with personal items from two people.
Police credit the Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock and traffic cameras, along with information gathered from all persons involved in helping identify the suspect.
Curry is charged with the following:
- Fleeing or evading police
- Assault (first degree)
- Robbery (two counts)
- Assault (second degree, two counts)
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Assault (fourth degree)
- Terroristic threatening
- Intimidating a participant in the legal process
- Criminal mischief