Man charged for 3 Lexington robberies that all occurred Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 22-year-old man is charged with three robberies that all occurred on Sunday across Lexington.

Maurice Curry is accused of three separate robberies: one on Richmond Road, one on Tates Creek Road and one on Abigail Way.

On Sunday at midnight, officers were called to Lex Liquor on Richmond Road for a robbery. Employees told police the suspect, Curry, implied he had a weapon, assaulted an employee and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

At 3:43 a.m. the same day, officers were called to the Speedway in the 2900 block of Tates Creek Road for a robbery and a hold-up alarm. Employees told police that Curry assaulted an employee during the robbery and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store.

Three hours later, at 6:16 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Abigail Way for a “personal” robbery outside a gas station. The victims told police Curry implied he had a weapon, assaulted one victim and fled with personal items from two people.

Police credit the Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock and traffic cameras, along with information gathered from all persons involved in helping identify the suspect.

Curry is charged with the following: