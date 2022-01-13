Man charged after chase through three counties, striking patrol cars

Chase went through Bath, Montgomery, Powell, counties

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Owingsville Police officers have arrested 38-year-old Christopher Lee Winters, of Stanton., after a multi-county pursuit.

Owingsville Police received a suspicious person complaint on Winters at the BP Gas Station in Owingsville.

Officer Justin Sutherland and Assistant Chief John Sutherland responded, according to the department. Officers made contact with Winters in his car and confirmed he was wanted and also was on parole for armed robbery, the department explained.

Officers were trying to arrest him when he took off almost running over Owingsville officers, according to police. KSP and Bath County Sheriff’s deputies responded and Winters led officers through Bath, Montgomery, and Powell counties. Montgomery County Sheriffs office, Powell County Sheriffs office, Stanton Police, and Clay City Police also assisted in the apprehension of Winters.

Winters also intentionally struck 2 patrol units in Powell County before he finally was apprehended in Stanton, Owingsville police said.

Winters was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center at about 4 a.m. Thursday and is facing numerous felony charges including several counts of Wanton Endangerment and Fleeing and Evading Police in Bath, Montgomery and Powell counties.