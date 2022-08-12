Man arrested in Friday morning stabbing on Jenkins Alley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man Friday morning.

Officers were called to Jenkins Alley at 9:22 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing. Once on scene, police say a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries, who was able to describe his attacker.

Police later arrested Leon Newton.

Newton is charged with assault 1st degree and was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.