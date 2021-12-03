Man arrested after seven-hour barricade situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Georgetown had a long night and a busy morning as they dealt with a seven-hour barricade situation.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, a call came in around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 to investigate a domestic incident on Tanbark Drive.

Once on the scene, police talked to a woman and her daughter who told officers that her boyfriend, David Sims, was in the home. Police stated that Sims does not live in the home, but had been staying there for around two weeks.

It was reported that the man likely had a gun and had barricaded himself in the home.

The special response team was called in for negotiations and talked with Sims through the night. Gas was eventually deployed and he came out of the house around 9 a.m.

Sims was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment – first degree, felon in possession of a handgun, assault – domestic violence, resisting arrest and unlawful imprisonment.

No injuries were reported.