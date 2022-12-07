Man arrested after running truck into home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have released the identity of the man arrested in connection to running a truck into a home early Wednesday morning.

Police say 50-year-old Abdul Simmons was arrested for multiple charges, including driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say around 12:20 AM, a call came in about a truck that hit a home in the 100 block of Old Town Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say the driver fled the scene and nobody was injured.

Officers were able to find the Simmons’ vehicle a short distance away at a gas station. He was arrested and is still lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.